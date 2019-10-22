HART, Graeme Frank:
Passed peacefully at Elmswood Hospital on Sunday, October 20th, 2019, aged 74 years. Loved husband of Beryl; loved father and father-in-law of Teresa and Michael, and Robert and Kris; loved granddad of Samantha, Ashley, Dylan, and Mya; and a much loved son of the late Frank and Melva. The family would like to thank the staff of Elmswood Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Graeme. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graeme Hart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held in the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram on Friday, October 25, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 22, 2019