GILES, Graeme Lindsay:
CMT 823120. Passed away peacefully at home August 25, 2020, in his 84th year. Loved husband of the late Marie. Only son of the late Percy and Ivy Giles. Loved brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. In accordance with Graeme's wishes a private service will be held Friday (tomorrow), August 28, at 2.00pm. The service will be live streamed on this link, https://youtu.be/128tfNdZ8g Messages may be sent to the Giles family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7400.

Published in The Press on Aug. 27, 2020
