DUDER, Graeme Ward:
On March 21, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years, exactly five years to the day after the death of his beloved Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Mike Goode, Christine and Terry Sanderson, and Paul, treasured granddad of Kendal, and Chris; Zac, and Tom; and Amelia. Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac for all the love and care shown to Graeme and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graeme Duder, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020