Graeme DUDER

Guest Book
  • "Many lovely memories, Burwood and Akaroa. My thoughts are..."
    - Lyn Martin
  • "To Jo, Christine, Paul and families We were so sorry to..."
    - Jillian Cowan
  • "DUDER, Graeme Ward: Dearly loved brother and..."
    - Graeme DUDER
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

DUDER, Graeme Ward:
On March 21, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years, exactly five years to the day after the death of his beloved Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Mike Goode, Christine and Terry Sanderson, and Paul, treasured granddad of Kendal, and Chris; Zac, and Tom; and Amelia. Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac for all the love and care shown to Graeme and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graeme Duder, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.