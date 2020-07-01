Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graeme DAVEY. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Death Notice



On June 28, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of April (married for nearly 60 years). Cherished father and father-in-law of Karen and Bruce, Paul and Pip, and Craig. Adored Grandy of Jono and Anita, Jo and Leon, Jimmy and Amy, Rosie and Mitch, Randal (Baz) and Serena, Michael and Cathy, Aidan, Emma and Max. Much loved Great-Grandy of Ella, Tegan, Latesha, Isla, Bridget and Connor, Tayven, Nevourah and Liam, Arlo, Mia and Callum. Loved brother and brother-in-law. Loved by all his nieces and nephews, and all that came to know him.

"Deep is the sleep that ends all pain,

We would not wake him to suffer again.

Others have lost, this we know,

But Graeme (Grandy) was ours and we miss him so".

A special thanks to Graeme's Kaikoura Rest Home Family all the Drs, Nurses, Carers, Volunteers, Cooks, Cleaners, and St John crews that have genuinely cared for, loved and befriended Graeme, always professional, always embracing his sense of humour and humanity. We are so grateful. Messages may be addressed to the Davey family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, Tomorrow (Thursday), July 2, at 1.30pm.







DAVEY, Graeme Jack (Lou):On June 28, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of April (married for nearly 60 years). Cherished father and father-in-law of Karen and Bruce, Paul and Pip, and Craig. Adored Grandy of Jono and Anita, Jo and Leon, Jimmy and Amy, Rosie and Mitch, Randal (Baz) and Serena, Michael and Cathy, Aidan, Emma and Max. Much loved Great-Grandy of Ella, Tegan, Latesha, Isla, Bridget and Connor, Tayven, Nevourah and Liam, Arlo, Mia and Callum. Loved brother and brother-in-law. Loved by all his nieces and nephews, and all that came to know him."Deep is the sleep that ends all pain,We would not wake him to suffer again.Others have lost, this we know,But Graeme (Grandy) was ours and we miss him so".A special thanks to Graeme's Kaikoura Rest Home Family all the Drs, Nurses, Carers, Volunteers, Cooks, Cleaners, and St John crews that have genuinely cared for, loved and befriended Graeme, always professional, always embracing his sense of humour and humanity. We are so grateful. Messages may be addressed to the Davey family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, Tomorrow (Thursday), July 2, at 1.30pm. Published in The Press on July 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers