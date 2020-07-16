HAMILTON, Grace-Marie
Colleen Miriam:
On July 13, 2020. Dearly loved partner of Micheal, loved mother of Peyton-Grace, Luka and Ryker. Cherished daughter of Marie and Richard, much loved sister of Michelle, Shannon, Hannah, Jasmine, Greg and Jacob, and much loved granddaughter of Jackie and Phil, Colleen and the late Ian. A loved and respected friend to many. The funeral service for Grace will be held at St Mark's Chapel, 14A Henry Wigram Drive, Wigram, Christchurch, on Friday, July 17 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2020