HOWARD, Grace Winifred:
Passed away peacefully at George Manning Life Care on Thursday, December 3, 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Don. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Mary, Christine and Geoff, Neil and Pam, Judy and Mark. Much loved granny to nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Roy and Betty Dawber. Loved sister of Francie. Many thanks to the staff at George Manning for all their loving care and support of Grace. Messages to the Howard family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Grace will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020