Grace HOWARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace HOWARD.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road
View Map
Death Notice

HOWARD, Grace Winifred:
Passed away peacefully at George Manning Life Care on Thursday, December 3, 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Don. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Mary, Christine and Geoff, Neil and Pam, Judy and Mark. Much loved granny to nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Roy and Betty Dawber. Loved sister of Francie. Many thanks to the staff at George Manning for all their loving care and support of Grace. Messages to the Howard family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Grace will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.