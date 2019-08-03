Acknowledgment

CAMPBELL, Grace Joan:

Barbara, Elaine, Ian, Marilyn and our families would like to thank you all for the lovely messages of support we received on the passing of Grace. Thank you to those who attended her farewell in Roxburgh, your presence was much appreciated. We would like to thank the Carers who supported her over the years in Roxburgh, and the Staff at Ribbonwood Country Home in Tapanui, also thank you to those of you who donated to St John's Roxburgh Area. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



