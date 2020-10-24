WORMALD, Gordon Harry:
12.9.1934 - 21.10.2020
Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital with his loving wife Judith by his side holding his hand. Much loved Dad of Beth, Suzanne, Peter, Mark and the late Karyn. Loved brother-in-law of Margaret Hunter. Adored Poppa of Rebecca, Sarah, Samantha and Nicholas and Grandfather of Travis and Elyse. Great-Poppa of Imogen and Otis, Georgia and Madeline, Lachlan, Harriet and Hazel. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Gordon's life will be held at a later date to be advised. Messages c/- S Ware, 7 Guyon Street, Marshland, Christchurch 8083.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020