WILKINS, Gordon John:
Passed away at Homestead Ilam, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, aged 73 years. Gordon will be sadly missed by his friends and community at Tuesday Christian Fellowship, South West Baptist Church, Homestead Ilam, Chatswood Rest Home, and an important place of belonging, at New Harvest Trust. Messages may be addressed to The Whãnau of the late Gordon Wilkins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tuesday Christian Fellowship would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Thursday, September 3, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020