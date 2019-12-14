TAIAROA, Gordon Thomas:
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on December 11, 2019; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved father of Cheryl, Peter, Michael, Debbie Waldron and their families. Loved stepfather to Nancy's daughters Sue, Bernadette, Christine and their families. Cherished eldest brother of Ray (dec), Nelson, Lindsay, Mervyn, Lesley Edgeler and Beverley Betts. A memorial service celebrating Gordon's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to The Taiaroa family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019