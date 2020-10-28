SMITH, Gordon Ayson:
On October 24, 2020, aged 85 years. A dearly loved companion of Helen and friend of the Ward family. Loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Rowena, Alan (deceased) and Audrey, and a treasured uncle and great-uncle. Messages to Helen Ward/Smith family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A gathering to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in the Redcliffs Mt Pleasant Bowling Club, 9 James Street, Redcliffs, on Friday, October 30, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020