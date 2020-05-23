Gordon SIM

SIM, Gordon William:
On May 20, 2020, peacefully at Middlepark Care Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Grace, and loving father of Richard, and grandfather of Korie and Te Aroha. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Murray (dec) and Sandra, loved uncle of Olivia Graham and Melanie Duncan. Messages may be addressed to the Sim family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gwsim2005. A Private Farewell for Gordon will be held.

Published in The Press on May 23, 2020
