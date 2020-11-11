REID, Gordon Hepburn:
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim. Aged 85 years. Beloved Dad of Cameron, Greg, Jeff, Dave, Suzanne and her husband, Pete. Treasured Grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of the late Rita, Catherine, Murray and Wayne. Special big thanks to Gordon's great mate Mike Lane, and Wairau Hospital staff. Messages may be sent to 4 Riley Crescent, Woolston, Christchurch 8023. A celebration of Gordon's life will follow at a future date.
"One of life's characters. May your beer always be cold."
