Gordon REAY

Guest Book
  • "Lorna and family our deepest sympathy in the loss of..."
  • "To Lorna and family our deepest sympathy in the loss of..."
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

REAY, Gordon Douglas:
Reg. No. 208382 CPL RNZA. On Friday, January 24, 2020, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare Hospital, surrounded by loving family, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Lorna, much loved father and father-in-law of Jim and Lyn Reay (Dunedin), Christine and Alistar Busch (Ashburton), Carole and Grant Murray (Kalgoorlie), and Pamela and Peter Talbot (Nelson), loved granddad of his 10 grandchildren, loved great-granddad of his 14 great-grandchildren, beloved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Gordon by the staff at Ilam Lifecare. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Reay family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Gordon will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.