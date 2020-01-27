REAY, Gordon Douglas:
Reg. No. 208382 CPL RNZA. On Friday, January 24, 2020, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare Hospital, surrounded by loving family, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Lorna, much loved father and father-in-law of Jim and Lyn Reay (Dunedin), Christine and Alistar Busch (Ashburton), Carole and Grant Murray (Kalgoorlie), and Pamela and Peter Talbot (Nelson), loved granddad of his 10 grandchildren, loved great-granddad of his 14 great-grandchildren, beloved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Gordon by the staff at Ilam Lifecare. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Reay family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Gordon will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020