PIKE, Gordon Wayne:
On August 25, 2019; aged 62 years. Much loved husband of Jenny, father of Larna and Scott, father-in-law of Matthew and Kylie, and Poppie of Riley, Charlotte, Portia and Mila.
You are no longer here with us but we have so many precious memories of you, you will never be forgotten and will be deeply missed.
Till we meet again.
Messages to the Pike Family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch Oncology Department would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/gwpike2508. A Memorial Service for Gordon will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019