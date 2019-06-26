Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Gordon Austin (Gordy):

Reg. No. 841969 3rd TPT Coy CMT. On Sunday, June 23, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 74. Beloved husband to Shirley, father to Tania, Wendy and Malcolm, stepfather to Susie and Janice. Grandad, brother, uncle and a friend to many.

Will be sadly missed by so many who loved him.

A special thanks to Nurse Maude for their amazing support and service. In Iieu of flowers, donations to the Rangiora RSA welfare fund would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Gordy's life will be held at the Rangiora RSA, 82 Victoria Street, Rangiora, at 1.00pm, on Saturday, June 29. Private cremation thereafter. Message to the Jackson family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







