HAMMOND,
Gordon William:
On Friday, March 20, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, after a long battle, in his 84th year. Beloved husband and soulmate of Jill for 60 years. Adored and dearly loved Dad of Sarah, and a much loved father-in-law of Josh. Father of Garth. Gordon's family would like to thank Anthony Wilding Hospital for their loving care. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Gordon's request, a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020