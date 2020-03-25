Gordon HAMMOND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon HAMMOND.
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Death Notice

HAMMOND,
Gordon William:
On Friday, March 20, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, after a long battle, in his 84th year. Beloved husband and soulmate of Jill for 60 years. Adored and dearly loved Dad of Sarah, and a much loved father-in-law of Josh. Father of Garth. Gordon's family would like to thank Anthony Wilding Hospital for their loving care. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Gordon's request, a Private Cremation has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.