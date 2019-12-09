FREEMAN, Gordon William:
On December 6, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 63 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Sandy, loved father and father-in-law of Mandy and James, and Jamie, loved grandad of May, and Judd, loved brother and brother-in-law of Chris and Sue, Malcolm, David and Fiona, Ross and Sue, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gordon Freeman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, cnr Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, December 11, at 10.30am, private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 9, 2019