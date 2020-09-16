DANIELS, Gordon Cecil:
"Promoted To Glory", on September 14, 2020, on his 85th birthday. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Valerie. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Bronwyn (Israel), Mark and Jenny (Whanganui), Grant and Jamie (Whanganui), Ainsley and David (Australia), and Brenda and Julian (U.S.A). Much loved grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Daniels family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Donations to the S.P.C.A in memory of Gordon, can be made online at bit.ly/gcdaniels1409. Owing to current Covid 19 restrictions the service to celebrate Gordon's life is by invitation only, private interment to follow.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020