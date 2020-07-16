COMMON, Gordon Francis:
On July 14, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria Aged Care, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis for 56 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Glenn and Catriana, and Amanda and Antony Billing, loved grandfather of Hannah, and Emma; and Nevé. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Graeme, and Ruth and John. Special thanks to the staff at Bainswood for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Gordon Common, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Saturday, July 18, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2020