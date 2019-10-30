CHANT,
Gordon James Sutherland:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. A much loved husband of Suzanne, a loved father to Deborah and partner Kirk, and Darren. A very much loved pop of Jackson and partner Monique and Gemma. A loved brother of Berry and Graeme and the late Murray. Messages C/- the Chant family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (entrance off Wilkinsons Road) on Thursday, October 31 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019