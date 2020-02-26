CAMMOCK,
Gordon Desmond (Gordie):
Suddenly on Friday, February 21, 2020. Aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lesley, loved father and father-in-law of Jack and Clemetine, Harry, Angus and Katelyn, and Madeline, loved granddad of his special granddaughter Sienna. Messages to the Cammock family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Please wear colourful, quirky, Gordie attire. A service to celebrate Gordie's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020