BURTON,
Gordon Kevin (Kevin):
Of Invercargill. Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jan. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Wayne and Jo-anne Burton (Christchurch), Mark and Nadia Burton (Invercargill), the late Michael, Lester and Sonja Burton (Rolleston), Brent and Annette Burton (Upper Hutt), Claire McDonald and Todd Utteridge (Invercargill), Phil and Michelle Burton (Rolleston). Loved and treasured Pop of Ryan, Aaron, and Ethan Burton; Daniel, and Loren Burton; Rosie, and Victoria Burton; Oliver, and Charlotte Burton; Hannah, Ainsley, and Jacob McDonald; Heath, and Isaac Burton. In accordance with Dad's wishes we took him home to Roxburgh, where a private graveside service was held at the Roxburgh Cemetery on Tuesday, June 9. Special thanks to the compassionate and caring staff at Peacehaven. Messages to: PO Box 508, Invercargill 9840.
"Forever loved and remembered"
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020