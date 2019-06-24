BRADY, Gordon Thomas:
01.03.1950 - 22.06.2019
Beloved father and father-in-law of Jessi and Brian, Abe and Alice Joy, and friend of a lifetime to Cheryl. Devoted "G-G" of Lara Philomena, Gabrielle Brady, Rosemary Norma, Lucy Joy, Harley George, and Baby Brady (Dec 2019). Dearly loved brother of Philip, Kathy, Vince, Steve, Bernadine, Monica, and their families. Gordon was a treasured member of the wider Brady, Daly, and Youngman clans, and a wonderful uncle, nephew, cousin, Godfather, and friend to many. Gordon's family meant everything to him, and he joins his cherished mother Norma, father George, and step-dad Kevin, looking down on us. He will be remembered always with tears and much laughter. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gordon Brady, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Gordon's life will be held in St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Chervier Centre, Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Wednesday, June 26, at 11.30am, followed by interment in St Brigid's Catholic Church Cemetery, Loburn.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2019