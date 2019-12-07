Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon ARPS. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully in Christchurch, on November 30, 2019, with his loving family at his side, aged 87 years. Dearest devoted husband of the late Mary Arps for 64 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Stephen and Maree, Philip and Robyn, Andrew and Marina, Christopher and Shirley. Loved Poppa of Meghan, Sophie, Thomas and Jane; Gregory, Michael; James and Jasmine, Emily and George; Jonathan, Ruby; Aidan, Ashleigh. Great-Grandfather of Harriet, Olivia, Tayla and London. Loved brother of the late Alan (deceased), brother-in-law of Joyce Arps; John and Audrey (deceased); Maureen (deceased) and Colin; Averil (deceased) and Bruce; Desmond and Robyn; Lesley (deceased). A very special thanks from the family to Dr Andrew Gillespie for the care he gave Gordon over many years and the staff of Windsor Care. A private family service was held on December 4, 2019, at Gordon's request.

Reunited with Mary,

his lady in red.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Ronald McDonald House, online at bit.ly/glarps3011 All messages to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.







Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019





