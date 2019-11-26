PETER,
Gloria Doris (nee Ihle):
12.03.1934 - 24.11.2019
It is with great sadness Gloria passed away, unexpectedly but peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital. Very dearly loved and cherished wife of Erwin of 65 years. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Carolyn, Suzanne (Inch-McNally) and Maurice, and the late Warren Inch. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of Matthew, Sarah Jane, Daniel, Geraldine, Charlotte, Quentin, Cooper, Lara, and Samuel. Loved sister of Valerie and the late Noeline. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Gloria Peter, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Hospital would be greatly appreciated. A service for Gloria will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Thursday, November 28, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019