ROPER,Glenys (Glen) (nee McKay):Passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on December 18, 2019, aged almost 92 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerin and Philip, Stephen and Linda, Sara and Wayne, Nancy and Peter, and Susan. Loving Grandmother of 12 and Great-Grandmother of 22.God be with you till wemeet againSpecial thanks to all those who have helped in her care. Messages may be addressed to the family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Glen's request, white flowers only and no black attire, apart from suits. A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 25 Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1.00pm, all invited to remain after the service for refreshments. Private interment to follow.