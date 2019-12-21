Glenys ROPER

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
25 Fendalton Road
Christchurch
Death Notice

ROPER,
Glenys (Glen) (nee McKay):
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on December 18, 2019, aged almost 92 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerin and Philip, Stephen and Linda, Sara and Wayne, Nancy and Peter, and Susan. Loving Grandmother of 12 and Great-Grandmother of 22.
God be with you till we
meet again
Special thanks to all those who have helped in her care. Messages may be addressed to the family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Glen's request, white flowers only and no black attire, apart from suits. A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 25 Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1.00pm, all invited to remain after the service for refreshments. Private interment to follow.

Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019
