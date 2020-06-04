SHIRLEY, Glenice Yvonne
(nee Hepburn):
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare on June 1, 2020, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Gregory Paul Shirley. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Donna and John. Cherished Nana and Great Grand Nana to Lars, Anna, Lexi and Kristian and Celine. Special thanks to WesleyCare for their loving care of Mum over the past months. Messages to the Shirley Family, c/- PO Box 31-300, Christchurch 8444. A Service to celebrate Glenice's life will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, This Day (Thursday), at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on June 4, 2020