Glenice SHIRLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenice SHIRLEY.
Service Information
Palmer Funeral Services
150 Harewood Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599422
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Palmer Funeral Services
150 Harewood Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

SHIRLEY, Glenice Yvonne
(nee Hepburn):
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare on June 1, 2020, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Gregory Paul Shirley. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Donna and John. Cherished Nana and Great Grand Nana to Lars, Anna, Lexi and Kristian and Celine. Special thanks to WesleyCare for their loving care of Mum over the past months. Messages to the Shirley Family, c/- PO Box 31-300, Christchurch 8444. A Service to celebrate Glenice's life will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, This Day (Thursday), at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press on June 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.