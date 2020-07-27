HARTSHORNE,
Glenda Margaret
(nee Booth):
Peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 66 years. Loving partner of Ian Miller for 40 years. Loved step-mum of Kelly and Rod, Angela and Jason. Loved Grandma of Laura, Stephen, and her new great-grandchild Eloise (all in Australia). Loved sister-in-law of Keith and Maryanne, Kevin and Christine (Auckland), Annette (London), and Jacqui. Messages may be addressed to 'Glenda Hartshorne Family' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. At Glenda's request, a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020