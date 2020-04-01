Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Much to her disgust and with reluctance, Glenda passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice with her loving partner Gary (Mac) by her side. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott, Kim and Brad, and step-daughter Holly. Greatest Nan ever of Cody, Mya, and Liam, and Great-Nan of Alexis. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ray and Pat McMilnn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Rusik Ganda, John McMilnn and Flee, Launa Hardie and the late Christine Parker. Aunty of James, Aimee, Letesha, and Phoebe. A special friend to many. Special thanks to the Oncology Dept, Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude Hospice and Lyn Hucklebridge for the care and support given. At her request a private cremation is to be held. Messages to the Hardie family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.







HARDIE, Glenda Raeleen:Much to her disgust and with reluctance, Glenda passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice with her loving partner Gary (Mac) by her side. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott, Kim and Brad, and step-daughter Holly. Greatest Nan ever of Cody, Mya, and Liam, and Great-Nan of Alexis. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ray and Pat McMilnn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Rusik Ganda, John McMilnn and Flee, Launa Hardie and the late Christine Parker. Aunty of James, Aimee, Letesha, and Phoebe. A special friend to many. Special thanks to the Oncology Dept, Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude Hospice and Lyn Hucklebridge for the care and support given. At her request a private cremation is to be held. Messages to the Hardie family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers