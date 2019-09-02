WOOLFE, Glen John:
Sadly passed away at Nurse Maude Hospital on Saturday, August 31, 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved dad of Aaron, and the late Natasha, granddad of Jorjia, Jayden, Josh, Jack, and Cleo, much loved brother of Tony, loved father-in-law of Chris, and Kelly. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Glen Woolfe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Glen's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Pages and Kerrs Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, September 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2019