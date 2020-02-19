PATERSON,
Glen Desmond (Shorty):
The family of the late Mr Glen Desmond (Shorty) Paterson respectfully advise their relatives and friends that a Celebration of his Life will be held in the Carinya Chapel, in the Carinya Gardens Lawn Cemetery, Grant Avenue, Mount Gambier, South Australia, on Monday, February 24, at 11.00am (SA Time), following which Shorty will be peacefully laid to rest in the adjoining She-Oak Garden.
