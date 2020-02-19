Glen PATERSON

Guest Book
  • "To Adrienne and all the Paterson family So sad to hear the..."
    - Geoff Marshall
  • "We heard of the tragic accident and we are sending our..."
  • "condolences to paterson family,remember glen as a happy..."
  • "Really sad day hearing the news, we haven't caught up for..."
    - Jason Wild
  • "It is with sadness we hear of the loss of Glen, Also known..."
    - Matthew Fairmaid
Death Notice

PATERSON,
Glen Desmond (Shorty):
The family of the late Mr Glen Desmond (Shorty) Paterson respectfully advise their relatives and friends that a Celebration of his Life will be held in the Carinya Chapel, in the Carinya Gardens Lawn Cemetery, Grant Avenue, Mount Gambier, South Australia, on Monday, February 24, at 11.00am (SA Time), following which Shorty will be peacefully laid to rest in the adjoining She-Oak Garden.
Rebecca Bignell
08 8723 1046
Mount Gambier & Districts
South Australia
Accredited Member NFDA
Published in The Press on Feb. 19, 2020
