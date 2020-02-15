PATERSON,
Glen Desmond (Shorty):
Passed away tragically in Victoria, Australia, as the result of an accident, on Monday, February 10, 2020. Aged 39 years. Dearly loved husband of Jess. Adored and proud Dad of Jorge and Baby P. Much loved son of Ronnie (dec) and Adrienne. Son-in-law of Mark and Michelle. Brother of Kelly and Brydee; Brother-in-law to Edwina, Blair, Krystal and Adam, and Kirby. A fun loving Uncle to Payton, Archie, Max, Will, Isabella, Ella, Lyla, Coby and Brax. Adored Grandson and cherished and loved cousin and mate to many.
Livin' the dream
Please refer to a later edition for funeral details.
