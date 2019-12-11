Glen HARDWICK (1982 - 2019)
Service Information
Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Springston Cemetery
Weedons Road
Lincoln
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Greenpark Memorial Community Centre
156 Greenpark Road
Greenpark
Death Notice

HARDWICK, Glen Malcolm:
25.9.1982 – 5.12.2019
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Monash Medical Centre, Clayton, Australia. Aged 37 years. Dearly loved son of Warren (dec) and Lois. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Glenn Atherton, Rodger and Caroline. Adored uncle of Emma, Ryan, Matthew and Jessica, Jody and Dean.
Loved by all.
A laugh, a smile,
a joke or two,
That's the way we'll
remember you.
Messages to the Hardwick Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Gippsland Disability Advocacy in memory of Glen may be made at the service. You are welcome to attend the burial for Glen which will be held in the Springston Cemetery, Weedons Road, Lincoln, on Monday, December 16, at 10.00am, followed by a celebration of his life in the Greenpark Memorial Community Centre, 156 Greenpark Road, Greenpark, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
