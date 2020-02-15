SHEEHAN,
Gladys Jean (nee Petley):
Late of Diamond Harbour. Passed away peacefully in her 100th year, on February 12, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Bill and Kathy, Charmaine and Grant, and the late Robyn. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Rosalind, Flynn and Hamish. Adored great-grandmother of Ruby. Messages to the Sheehan family can be sent to c/- P.O. Box 26112 Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Zealand Riding for the Disabled Association in memory of Gladys at the service. A celebration of Gladys' life will be held on Monday, February 17, at the Diamond Harbour Cemetery at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020