HAWKER, Gladys Ann
(nee Agnew):
Passed away on October 24, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Bruce, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debra and David Smith, Kay and Jeff Harriman, Steven and Anita Hawker, and Tony and Sue Hawker. Treasured nana of Jeremy, Claire, Ellen, and Nick; Anna, and Lucy; Sophie, and Ben; great-grandmother of Olivia, and Cam; Mila, and Zara. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ilam Lifecare (Cressy Unit) for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gladys Hawker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers by request. The Service to celebrate Gladys' life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, (off Gardiners Road), Harewood, on Wednesday, October 30, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019