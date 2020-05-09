DONALDSON,
Gladys (nee Armstrong):
20.03.1928 - 02.05.2020
Passed away at Burlington Village Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Lynda (UK), Ian (deceased) and Lynne (Australia), Kevin (Bulls), David (deceased), Terry and Louise (Christchurch). Loved Grandma of Sarah (deceased), Jemma, Matt, Grace, Jessica, and baby Sarah (deceased). Also special Great-Grandma of 10 little ones.
Rest in peace
Many thanks to the lovely staff at Burlington Village for taking such good care of Gladys. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Gladys Donaldson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020