BRODIE,
Gladys Irene (Rene):
On January 1, 2020, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, in her 97th year (ex RCAF). Loved wife of the late Paul Brodie MBE, mother and mother-in-law of the late Eric Brodie; Geoff and Ru Brodie; Chris Brodie and Joe Studholme; and Viv and Neville Patchett. Grandmother of Paul and Daniel Brodie, Caroline and Julian Cookson, Amy and Dorian Minty, Tom Brodie and Kelly Stembridge, Tim and Alice Brodie, Brendan Patchett and Keryn Forsyth, and great-grandmother of Amy, Emily, Arthur, Louie, Rupert, Maxie and Otis. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At the family's request a private cremation will be held and a memorial service to celebrate Rene's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, January 7, at 2.00pm.
