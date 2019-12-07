Gina VERSTEEG-KONG

Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 a.m.
St Peter's Catholic Church
11 Fisher Avenue
Beckenham
VERSTEEG-KONIG, Gina:
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 95th year. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Erik and Jean, Frank and Mandy, Robin and Jan, wife of the late Hendrik, much loved Oma of Jay, Luke, Dan; Tessa, Natalie, Ricky; Simon and Matthew, great-Oma of Finn, Halle, Lucy, Albie, Reuben and Lucas, and a special friend of Linda. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Gina by the staff at Cashmere View and Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Versteeg-Konig family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass for Gina will be held in St Peter's Catholic Church, 11 Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, on Monday, December 9, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019
