PARATA, Gina:
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving Whanau, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, aged 62 years. Dearly loved partner of Rangi Roberts. Parent of Kathleen, Raymond, George, Jan, and Rhonda Whiripo; and Gayle Whiripo-Crawford. Popa Gee to all her Mokopuna's and MokoMoko's. Messages may be addressed to the Parata family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Gina will rest at home until her Tangi at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Thursday, March 12, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 10, 2020