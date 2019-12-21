Gillian WHITE

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and prayers to all the Walker/Paki family at..."
    - Jenny Hills
  • "With kindest regards and great memories as above. Ann &..."
  • "Gill, The loss of you has created a gap in many lives and..."
  • "Gill you were such a fun loving, giving person with a big..."
    - Michelle Mazey
  • "Sincere sympathy to Ian and family, A wonderful lady gone..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
Harewood
Death Notice

WHITE, Gillian (Gill):
On December 19, 2019, unexpectedly passed away at home with husband Ian by her side, aged 56 years. Much loved wife of Ian, dearly loved mum of Chris, Evan, and Troy, adored step-mum, grandma, great-grandma, daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, and a great friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gill White, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Gill's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Monday, December 23, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019
