WHITE, Gillian (Gill):
On December 19, 2019, unexpectedly passed away at home with husband Ian by her side, aged 56 years. Much loved wife of Ian, dearly loved mum of Chris, Evan, and Troy, adored step-mum, grandma, great-grandma, daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, and a great friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gill White, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Gill's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Monday, December 23, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019