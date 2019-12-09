SMITH, Gillian Margaret
(nee Reeves):
On Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 'The Village Palms' aged 77. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Fred for 58 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Robert Graham, and adored Nana of Amelia-Rose and Matheson. The family would like to thank the staff at 'The Village Palms' for their kindness and care of Gillian. In accordance with Gill's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages can be sent to Fred at 266B Centaurus Road, Hillsborough, Christchurch 8022.
Published in The Press on Dec. 9, 2019