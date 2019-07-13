SHEARD, Gillian:
Peacefully passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, with family by her side. Dearly loved daughter of Dawn and Brian, Barry and Rosemary. Loved sister of Geoff, David, Allison, Nicola and Thomas, loved aunt and friend. Gillian's family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Nurse Maude, Merivale, for all of their love and care for Gillian. There will be a private service held. Messages to the Sheard family c/- PO Box 21004, Edgeware. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nurse Maude online at bit.ly/gdsheard1207
Published in The Press from July 13 to July 15, 2019