Gilbert HAY

HAY, Gilbert Anthony:
On September 24, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen, loved and loving father of the late Nicholas, much loved brother of John, Judith Ann Peart, and the late Bernard, Peter, David, and Paul, a loved uncle, friend and colleague.
"Rest in eternal peace"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gilbert Hay, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Requiem Mass will be Celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 29, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020
