Gilbert Warren:

28.06.43 - 01.09.19.

On Father's Day, Gilbert passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with love. Amazing Dad and father-in-law of Darryl and Lyn, Fiona, Michael and Rachel, Shane and Anna, Aaron and Jane. Loved Grandad and mate to Jack, Annabel, Emma, Charlotte, Penny, Pippa, Rafferty, Eli, Silva, Zea, and Lewis. Loved son of the late Rex and Thelma, brother and brother-in-law of Jenette and the late Graeme Storrier. and loved uncle of the late Duncan, and Trudi and great uncle of Soraya, and Mace. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Gilbert's life will be held at his home, 159 Wilkins Road, Tinwald on Thursday, September 5, commencing at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.







