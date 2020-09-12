Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Gilbert Warner (Boz):

The family of Gilbert Warner (Boz) Adamson advise Warner passed away peacefully in Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years, at 6.00am on Friday, September 11, 2020, holding hands with Kaye, his best friend and wife of 56 years. Warner is loved and will be dearly missed by his four children, Bradley, Jane, Kathryne and Mark, their spouses, 8 grandchildren and many precious extended family members and friends. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Warner. Warner will be cremated privately and then returned to his home on the West Coast. A celebration of his life will be held at Bruce Bay - at a time yet to be determined by family due to Covid restrictions. Messages may be addressed to the Adamson family c/- Private Bag 751, Hokitika 7842.

Always treasured memories.







Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020

