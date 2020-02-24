de JONG, Gijsbertus

Joannes Maria (Bert):

On February 22, 2020, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Maria, loved father of Monique, Sebastian, Sander, and Helga. Loved Opa of Daniel, Aidan, Saskia, Sean, David, Eloise, Fraser, Rose and Hans, Daniel, Patrick, Blake and Tammy. Loved Great-Opa of Matai, Deiwa, Tara, Damo, Reihi, Olly, and Lucian, and dear father-in-law to Bryan, John, and Fee. Bert was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family in Holland. Thank you to Nurse Maude and Access for their wonderful care of Bert. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/gdejong2202. Messages may be sent to the de Jong Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Thursday, February 27 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Kaiapoi Cemetery. A celebration of Bert's life, and storytelling, will be held at the church on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm.





