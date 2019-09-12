SMITH,
Gertrude Edith (Greta):
Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Greymouth, on September 10, 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved mum of Barry, Colin, and the late Rowena, much loved grandma Gret of Ella, and Patrick, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend. Messages to 9 Gainsborough Court, Rolleston 7614. A Service to celebrate Greta's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday, at 11.00am. Greta will then be laid to rest at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2019