Gertrude SMITH

  • "Just thinking of family, friends and great memories."
    - Basil Drain
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time.Lot's of love"
    - Christine Curtis
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
SMITH,
Gertrude Edith (Greta):
Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Greymouth, on September 10, 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved mum of Barry, Colin, and the late Rowena, much loved grandma Gret of Ella, and Patrick, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend. Messages to 9 Gainsborough Court, Rolleston 7614. A Service to celebrate Greta's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday, at 11.00am. Greta will then be laid to rest at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2019
