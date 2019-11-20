HELSON,
Gertrude May (Trudy):
Formerly of Christchurch.
On November 12, 2019, peacefully at Waikanae Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Ray Voller (Waikanae). Loved grandmother of Zoe, Charma and Steve. Great-grandmother of Olivia, Samuel and Emily. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Maryville Courts, Christchurch, Waikanae Lodge, Dr Romain Kuhm, staff at Waikanae Health Centre and the access carers for their care and concern of Trudy. At Trudy's request, a private cremation has been held at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019