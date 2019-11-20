Gertrude HELSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude HELSON.
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Death Notice

HELSON,
Gertrude May (Trudy):
Formerly of Christchurch.
On November 12, 2019, peacefully at Waikanae Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Ray Voller (Waikanae). Loved grandmother of Zoe, Charma and Steve. Great-grandmother of Olivia, Samuel and Emily. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Maryville Courts, Christchurch, Waikanae Lodge, Dr Romain Kuhm, staff at Waikanae Health Centre and the access carers for their care and concern of Trudy. At Trudy's request, a private cremation has been held at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.