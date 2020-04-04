Gerrit DOPPENBERG

DOPPENBERG,
Gerrit (George):
Passed away at his home on April 3, 2020, after 90 years of living life to the full. Gerrit was a much loved husband of 65 years to Martha, and a cherished father and father-in-law to Arie and Caron (Oamaru), Bart and Glenda (Blenheim). Gerrit was a wonderful Opa to Tim and Alice, Jak, Gray, Ria, Sam and Jamie, and great-Opa to Agna. He was an honorary Opa to extended family and many friends. Gerrit has already been cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date when we can all attend and celebrate his life.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020
